CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

pSAR Alert2 - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
17958
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
pSAR_alert2.mq4 (3.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Now with added options and features. pSAR Alert plays a sound whenever a first parabolic SAR signal appears. For visual accuracy, match the step setting for your indicator to that of the EA incase you change any of the two step values.Please donate to my projects in order to keep this EA and others together with their future versions 100% free. My moneybookers email is admin@forexyangu.com. Anyone can join moneybookers and send money via numerous methods.



Red ticks in the above diagram are for demonstration purposes only and show examples where the EA will start playing the alarm.

pSAR bug2 pSAR bug2

Now with more options. Opens and closes orders on first parabolic SAR signals.

Multi Strategy Ea Multi Strategy Ea

If you have a strategy to trade with it, You can use this EA and set Your Parameters And trade with this expert

Analysis of the waves Analysis of the waves

The Indicator analyses last 100 waves and shows its sizes, average volumes and average velocities (in pips/hour) for each wave.

A Tool: Peak Volume Counter A Tool: Peak Volume Counter

Displays on the chart peaks of tick volume at exact time points