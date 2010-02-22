The trend determination is based on ZigZag indicator. An each trend is marked with rectangle with different colors. The information about trend (h-size, v-average volume, s-speed in pips/hour) is displayed in the upper/lower corners. The current trend is considered from the beginning of the last rectangle.

Image:

The Advices:

It's possible to use this indicator for the analysis of the Ellott Waves and for the trading using the information of the price velocity changes.