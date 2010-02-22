CodeBaseSections
Analysis of the waves - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
40082
(15)
The trend determination is based on ZigZag indicator. An each trend is marked with rectangle with different colors. The information about trend (h-size, v-average volume, s-speed in pips/hour) is displayed in the upper/lower corners. The current trend is considered from the beginning of the last rectangle.

It's possible to use this indicator for the analysis of the Ellott Waves and for the trading using the information of the price velocity changes.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9505

