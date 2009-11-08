AIS5 Trade Machine

I've modified the "Next price predictor" posted by gpwr to allow any developer to create its own BPNN predictor easily, even without understanding how a neural network works. So easy even beginners can do it. Included: MA predictor and RSI predictor.

It shows a trend table for a several timeframes in the bottom left corner of the chart.

It calculates and shows Stop Loss levels (for Buy and Sell positions) using the method described by Bill Williams in his book "Trading Chaos". A new feature has added: now all it can be analysed in history.