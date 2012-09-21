Join our fan page
Moving Average: 3-Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Vladislav Eremeev
- 9176
-
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Moving Average: 3-Pole Butterworth Filter.
The indicator is based on the code of Witold Wozniak.
The indicator provides good smoothing without consuming considerable CPU resources.
Distinctive features comparing with the similar indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/584):
- Ability to choose a price type and place over the previous indicators,
- smoothing ratios from another version of the original indicator have been used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/929
