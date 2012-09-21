Moving Average: 3-Pole Butterworth Filter.

The script is developed for reversing open positions with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values in points from the current price and the volume depending on the reversed position.

The script is designed for closing open positions.

The Expert Advisor is based on CCIT3_Simple and CCIT3_noReCalc. Crossing of the indicator's zero line is used for trading activity.

The simplest semaphore indicator having alerts and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox and a smartphone.