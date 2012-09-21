CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Moving Average: 3-Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak
Published by:
Vladislav Eremeev
Views:
9176
Rating:
(18)
Published:
matpbf.mq5 (2.75 KB) view
Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Image:

EURUSDH1


Moving Average: 3-Pole Butterworth Filter.

The indicator is based on the code of Witold Wozniak.

The indicator provides good smoothing without consuming considerable CPU resources.


Distinctive features comparing with the similar indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/584):

  • Ability to choose a price type and place over the previous indicators,
  • smoothing ratios from another version of the original indicator have been used.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/929

