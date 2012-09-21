Join our fan page
RVI-Crossover_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8374
The simplest arrow semaphore indicator having alerts at the newest close bar and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox and push notifications to a smartphone. The indicator's signals are based on crossings of RVI and its signal line.
RVI-Crossover_Alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1001
