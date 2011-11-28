CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Three Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8110
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Description:

Three pole Butterworth filter is used for smoothing in this moving average calculation algorithm. The filter is described in John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

Three Pole Butterworth Filter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/584

Sine Wave Sine Wave

The indicator acts in a fully opposite way comparing to the adaptive moving averages during a trend market: in case of a definite trend, both indicator lines (Lead Sine and Sine Wave) move parallel to each other and show the trend direction by their location relative to each other; in case of a flat, the Sine Wave indicator quickly reacts on the market swing movements.

TwoPoleButterworthFilter TwoPoleButterworthFilter

Two pole Butterworth filter is used for smoothing in this moving average calculation algorithm.

Magnified Market Price Magnified Market Price

The indicator shows the current price in one of the chart corners.

Candles Smoothed HTF Candles Smoothed HTF

The indicator that displays "averaged" candlesticks of a larger timeframe at a smaller one.