Three Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Description:
Three pole Butterworth filter is used for smoothing in this moving average calculation algorithm. The filter is described in John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/584
