Jolly Roger EA Version - expert for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

That is not the original version of Pirat's "Jolly Roger" Expert Advisor submitted to the Automated Trading Championship 2011. It represents only my vision of performing deals.

The Expert Advisor works using only RSI indicator, timeframe - М5. Lots 5-15. Trading is performed using the same parameters.

//--- external variables
input int TP        = 150;   // Take Profit
input int SL        = 50;    // Stop Loss
input int RSIPeriod = 14;    // RSI period
input int RSILevel  = 30;    // RSI level

Fig. 1. Pirat's Expert Advisor trading results at the Automated Trading Championship 2011

Fig. 2. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2008

Fig. 3. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2010

Fig. 4. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2011

Fig. 4. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2011

Note:

  • We recommend using this Expert Advisor only as a basis for developing your own strategy.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/919

