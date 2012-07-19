Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Jolly Roger EA Version - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 20077
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
That is not the original version of Pirat's "Jolly Roger" Expert Advisor submitted to the Automated Trading Championship 2011. It represents only my vision of performing deals.
The Expert Advisor works using only RSI indicator, timeframe - М5. Lots 5-15. Trading is performed using the same parameters.
//--- external variables input int TP = 150; // Take Profit input int SL = 50; // Stop Loss input int RSIPeriod = 14; // RSI period input int RSILevel = 30; // RSI level
Fig. 1. Pirat's Expert Advisor trading results at the Automated Trading Championship 2011
Fig. 2. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2008
Fig. 3. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2010
Fig. 4. Test results displayed on the period of the Automated Trading Championship 2011
Note:
- We recommend using this Expert Advisor only as a basis for developing your own strategy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/919
This Expert Advisor illustrates the usage of the IndicatorParameters() function to get the information about the number of input parameters, their type and values.Corrected Average (CA)
Corrected Average indicator by A.Uhl (also known as the "Optimal moving average").
This is a simple but very fast ZigZag with no suspended or wrong peaks. The indicator is designed for use in EAs. Peaks retrieval has been time-optimized.Triangle Hedge
Opens a virtual hedge position in MetaTrader 5.