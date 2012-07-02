Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Example of IndicatorParameters() usage - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9468
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MQL5 language has the possibility to get the information about the number of input parameters, their type and values by indicator handle.
This Expert Advisor illustrates the usage of the IndicatorParameters() function.
Demo:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/915
Corrected Average (CA)
Corrected Average indicator by A.Uhl (also known as the "Optimal moving average").Chart_Period_Changer
A simple script for switching basic timeframes. It allows to change a chart period using hot keys.
Jolly Roger EA Version
Inspired by Pirat's Expert Advisor submitted to the Automated Trading Championship 2011.Ideal ZigZag
This is a simple but very fast ZigZag with no suspended or wrong peaks. The indicator is designed for use in EAs. Peaks retrieval has been time-optimized.