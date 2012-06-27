Introducing the example of visualization of optimization results in real time (balance curve dynamics and an Expert Advisor statistical parameters).

A simple script for switching basic timeframes. It allows to change a chart period using hot keys.

This Expert Advisor illustrates the usage of the IndicatorParameters() function to get the information about the number of input parameters, their type and values.

Inspired by Pirat's Expert Advisor submitted to the Automated Trading Championship 2011.