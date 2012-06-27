Join our fan page
Corrected Average (CA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Corrected Average indicator by A.Uhl (also known as the "Optimal Moving Average").
The strengths of the Corrected Average (CA) is that the current value of time series must exceed the current volatility-dependent threshold, so that the filter increases or falls, avoiding false signals if trend is in weak phase. - by Prof. A.Uhl -
Updated Version 2.2 :
- I've added the Shift of indicator parameter (idea to use as a Support and Resistance)
- Exponential averaging bug fixed
