CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Corrected Average (CA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
15325
Rating:
(45)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Corrected Average indicator by A.Uhl (also known as the "Optimal Moving Average").

The strengths of the Corrected Average (CA) is that the current value of time series must exceed the current volatility-dependent threshold, so that the filter increases or falls, avoiding false signals if trend is in weak phase. - by Prof. A.Uhl -

 

Updated Version 2.2 :

  • I've added the Shift of indicator parameter (idea to use as a Support and Resistance)
  • Exponential averaging bug fixed

 

Corrected Average

Chart_Period_Changer Chart_Period_Changer

A simple script for switching basic timeframes. It allows to change a chart period using hot keys.

Visualization of Optimization Results in Real Time Visualization of Optimization Results in Real Time

Introducing the example of visualization of optimization results in real time (balance curve dynamics and an Expert Advisor statistical parameters).

The Example of IndicatorParameters() usage The Example of IndicatorParameters() usage

This Expert Advisor illustrates the usage of the IndicatorParameters() function to get the information about the number of input parameters, their type and values.

Jolly Roger EA Version Jolly Roger EA Version

Inspired by Pirat's Expert Advisor submitted to the Automated Trading Championship 2011.