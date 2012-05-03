CodeBaseSections
Multi-Williams Percent Range trend indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is the modified version of Position in channel indicator.

The indicator calculates the values, similar to "Williams Percent Range" for 5 different periods. The values are plotted as a histogram. The histogram forms different patterns at different stages of the trend.

Input parameters:

  • TMode – mode: 0 - fast, 1 - normal, 2 - slow;
  • InpXCoord - the horizontal shift relative to the lower left corner;
  • InpYCoord - the vertical shift relative to the lower left corner.

Three sets of periods are used:

  • Fast – 30, 15, 10, 8, 6;
  • Normal – 60, 30, 20, 15, 12;
  • Slow – 120, 60, 40, 30, 24.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/890

