Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Multi-Williams Percent Range trend indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 23371
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is the modified version of Position in channel indicator.
The indicator calculates the values, similar to "Williams Percent Range" for 5 different periods. The values are plotted as a histogram. The histogram forms different patterns at different stages of the trend.
Input parameters:
- TMode – mode: 0 - fast, 1 - normal, 2 - slow;
- InpXCoord - the horizontal shift relative to the lower left corner;
- InpYCoord - the vertical shift relative to the lower left corner.
Three sets of periods are used:
- Fast – 30, 15, 10, 8, 6;
- Normal – 60, 30, 20, 15, 12;
- Slow – 120, 60, 40, 30, 24.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/890
Clouds formed by the masses of moving averages of different periods.News VLine
The script adds vertical lines on the chart at the news events.
The indicator plots the chart of the specified symbol in a separate window.MultiSignals_PCH
This is the improved version of Price Channel indicator. Two additional price levels, trade signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels were added.