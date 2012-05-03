This is the modified version of Position in channel indicator.

The indicator calculates the values, similar to "Williams Percent Range" for 5 different periods. The values are plotted as a histogram. The histogram forms different patterns at different stages of the trend.



Input parameters:



TMode – mode: 0 - fast, 1 - normal, 2 - slow;

InpXCoord - the horizontal shift relative to the lower left corner;

InpYCoord - the vertical shift relative to the lower left corner.

Three sets of periods are used: