Smooth Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ismoothlines.mq5 (8.99 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
libcustomchart.mqh (6.25 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
How to download code from MetaEditor
The indicator shows the use of the free Library for Custom Chart library for the automatic connection of the indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.

The presence of iCustomChart custom chart is checked when attaching the indicator to a chart window. In case a custom chart has been uploaded, the library functions use the data of that chart. Otherwise, the data of a standard chart is used. Therefore, the indicator can work both with custom and standard charts without the need for any changes.

Instructions

  1. Download Library for Custom Chart library file and place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Libraries
  2. Download the file containing the library functions description LibCustomChart.mqh and place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include
  3. Download Nikolay Kositsin's SmoothAlgorithms.mqh file containing the description of smoothings classes and place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include
  4. Download the iSmoothLines.mq5 file and place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators
  5. Download iSmoothLines.mq5 to MetaEditor and compile (F7)
  6. iSmoothLines.ex5 indicator can be launched both on a standard and custom chart created with the use of iCustomChart
  7. The following steps must be executed to upload the indicator on a custom chart:
    • download demo or full version of iCustomChart and attach it to any chart window;
    • then attach iSmoothLines to the same window. iSmoothLines will automatically detect the presence of iCustomChart and get calculation data from it.

Result of iSmoothLines operation together with iCustomChart demo version

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/869

