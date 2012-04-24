CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JPTrend indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Xynium | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
15973
Rating:
(45)
Published:
Updated:
jptrend.mq5 (6.05 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Whatever your strategy, you need to know where are supports and resistances lines, eventually you will appreciate to be alerted if they are reached.

This indicator rescan line each time you change the time scale of the chart and send you an optional alert if one is under a tunable limit.

JPTrend indicator

AutoNK AutoNK

The indicator creates a channel and provides the possibility to configure it with automatic tuning.

Smooth Lines Smooth Lines

The indicator shows the use of the free Library for Custom Chart library for the automatic connection of the indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.

Pivot Point Pivot Point

Classic Pivot Point indicator paints pivot point and three resistance and support levels for all data points.

News VLine News VLine

The script adds vertical lines on the chart at the news events.