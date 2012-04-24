CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AutoNK - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Olegs Kucerenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11977
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
autonk_v2.mq5 (4.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

After the launch a channel with three lines will appear. It differs from the standard channel - it has the middle line.

The black line of the channel can be tuned, the red and the grey lines will be recalculated automatically. The channel width can be tuned using the opposite line of the channel, the middle line will be recalculated. If you need to create a new channel, you have to launch the indicator with other name (see inputs).

AutoNK indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/879

Smooth Lines Smooth Lines

The indicator shows the use of the free Library for Custom Chart library for the automatic connection of the indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.

Expert Advisor Demonstrating LibCustomChart Application Expert Advisor Demonstrating LibCustomChart Application

The Expert Advisor shows the use of the free LibCustomChart library for the automatic connection of the Expert Advisors and indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.

JPTrend indicator JPTrend indicator

The indicator calculates the resistance and support lines and shows alerts when price is reached them.

Pivot Point Pivot Point

Classic Pivot Point indicator paints pivot point and three resistance and support levels for all data points.