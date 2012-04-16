Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorChart - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7240
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple script to randomize all colors of your chart. Just click on it and see results yourself!
Percentage of Trend
This Indicator is used for calculating trend.Statistics.mqh Functions
The library that contains various statistical functions including the calculation of an average value, variance, asymmetry, excess, covariation, correlation etc.
Expert Advisor Demonstrating LibCustomChart Application
The Expert Advisor shows the use of the free LibCustomChart library for the automatic connection of the Expert Advisors and indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.Smooth Lines
The indicator shows the use of the free Library for Custom Chart library for the automatic connection of the indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.