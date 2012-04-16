CodeBaseSections
ColorChart - script for MetaTrader 5

Karlis Balcers | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
7240
(27)
colorchart.mq5 (2.54 KB) view
Simple script to randomize all colors of your chart. Just click on it and see results yourself!

Percentage of Trend Percentage of Trend

This Indicator is used for calculating trend.

Statistics.mqh Functions Statistics.mqh Functions

The library that contains various statistical functions including the calculation of an average value, variance, asymmetry, excess, covariation, correlation etc.

Expert Advisor Demonstrating LibCustomChart Application Expert Advisor Demonstrating LibCustomChart Application

The Expert Advisor shows the use of the free LibCustomChart library for the automatic connection of the Expert Advisors and indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.

Smooth Lines Smooth Lines

The indicator shows the use of the free Library for Custom Chart library for the automatic connection of the indicators to iCustomChart custom charts created on the basis of custom history files.