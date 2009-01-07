The PROphet EA consists of 2 independent from each other linear perceptrons.

Each of them divides the input attributes-candestickls shifting into 2 classes.

class № 1 : BUY and class № 2: flat or SELL

class № 1: SELL and class № 2: flat or BUY

This is the feature of the EA - not putting only BUY or SELL classes into one perceptron !

The optimization is performed for the last 12 weeks, at the weekend in two stages.

the daBUY=true and daSELL=false variables are set and only the weights are

optimized x1,x2,x3,x4 from 1 to 200, and the preliminary stop-loss slb from 30 to 100, that is the end of the first stage.

the daBUY=false and daSELL=true variables are set and only the weights are

optimized y1,y2,y3,y4 from 1 to 200, and the movable stop-loss sls from 30 to 100.

Once the optimization is performed both variables daBUY and daSELL are set true.

The obtained values are valid for the next (future) week.

The adaptation of the parameters after every week passed is performed by the method described here.

The results of the forward testing of a "common" week from 21-st of July 2008 to 26-th July 2008:

Strategy Tester Report

PROphet

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2008.07.21 00:00 - 2008.07.25 22:55 (2008.07.21 - 2008.07.26) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters daBUY=true; x1=9; x2=29; x3=94; x4=125; slb=68; daSELL=true; y1=61; y2=100; y3=117; y4=31; sls=72;

Bars in test 2420 Ticks modelled

46219 Modelling quality

90.00% Missmatched charts errors

Initial deposit

1000.00







Total net profit 145.00 Gross profit

215.00 Gross loss

-70.00 Profit factor

3.07 Expected payoff

18.13



Absolute drawdown

61.00 Maximum drawdown

70.00 (6.11%) Relative drawdown

6.11% (70.00)

Total trades

8 Short positions (% won) 5 (100.00%) Long positions (% won) 3 (66.67%)

Profit trades (% of total) 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total) 1 (12.50%) Largest profit trade 138.00 loss trade -70.00 Average profit trade 30.71 loss trade -70.00 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 7 (215.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-70.00) Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 215.00 (7) consecutive loss (count of losses) -70.00 (1) Average consecutive wins 7 consecutive losses 1





In this approach to the "prophesy" good hedging in the trading is possible and not only inside one day.