Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Period_Converter_MN - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19312
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
MT4 has some limitations concerining the displaying of the periods charts that are older than monthly.
As far as some people wish to see the larger periods (for example, half-yearly or yearly), I developed the indicator that allows to do it.
Period_Converter_MN
How to Use:
1. Attach only to the monthly chart (MN1) 2. The multipliers are - 2, 3, 4, 6, 123. The minutes files should be opened stand alone! I.e. if you set the multiplier = 12 then open the M12 and see there the yearly candlesticks.
Of course, if you use some other converters that use the irregular minutes then you should be careful. :-)
A practical EA for the intraday trading from 10:00 till 19:00. It works well on 5M EURUSD. The expected payoff is 40..60 pips per week on the forward testing.CosMod
The indicator line sharply changes its direction at the critical moments. It helps to identify the beginning of the trend.
The indicator draws the charts of the euqity and balance basing on the minute history. In such a manner you get more authentic picture of maximum rises and drawdowns.Customized Buy Sell
Buy Sell Customized With RefreshRates and Lots Manager