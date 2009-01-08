MT4 has some limitations concerining the displaying of the periods charts that are older than monthly.

As far as some people wish to see the larger periods (for example, half-yearly or yearly), I developed the indicator that allows to do it.

Period_Converter_MN

How to Use:

1. Attach only to the monthly chart (MN1) 2. The multipliers are - 2, 3, 4, 6, 123. The minutes files should be opened stand alone! I.e. if you set the multiplier = 12 then open the M12 and see there the yearly candlesticks.