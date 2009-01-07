Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CosMod - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator shows the cosine of the material excess from the division of the symbol price by the moving average.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8598
