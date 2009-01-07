CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
34655
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Correlation.mq4 (3.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator calculates the correlation of the currency pairs.

Input Parameters:

extern string OtherChart="EURUSD";
extern int n=20;
extern bool UseOpen=true;
extern bool UseClose=false;
extern bool UseHigh=false;
extern bool UseLow=false;
extern int CalcBars=400;
Example with USDCHF and EURUSD:

Correlation

MA Reverse MA Reverse

A simple EA. It plays in the opposite direction on the specified difference between Bid and MA. It is considerably risky but it has own advantage.

Keltner_Chanel Keltner_Chanel

The indicator of the Keltner's channel.

CosMod CosMod

The indicator line sharply changes its direction at the critical moments. It helps to identify the beginning of the trend.

PROphet PROphet

A practical EA for the intraday trading from 10:00 till 19:00. It works well on 5M EURUSD. The expected payoff is 40..60 pips per week on the forward testing.