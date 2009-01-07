Watch how to download trading robots for free
Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34655
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The indicator calculates the correlation of the currency pairs.
Input Parameters:
extern string OtherChart="EURUSD"; extern int n=20; extern bool UseOpen=true; extern bool UseClose=false; extern bool UseHigh=false; extern bool UseLow=false; extern int CalcBars=400;Example with USDCHF and EURUSD:
Correlation
