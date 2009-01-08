CodeBaseSections
Indicator of Equity in the Form of Japanese Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Igor Korepin
33090
(28)
Equity_v8.mq4 (27.79 KB) view
Equity and Balance Chart for the Account

In distinct from more simple variant, the indicator has a number of differences and improvements:

  • the equity chart in the form of the japanese candlesticks, it gives a visible range of differences
  • more delicate adjusting by the orders filtering (besides the magic number and the symbol you can add the selection by the comment or the type of operation)
  • the writing of data to a file, for example, for further processing in Excel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8588

