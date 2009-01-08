Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator of Equity in the Form of Japanese Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33090
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Equity and Balance Chart for the Account
In distinct from more simple variant, the indicator has a number of differences and improvements:
- the equity chart in the form of the japanese candlesticks, it gives a visible range of differences
- more delicate adjusting by the orders filtering (besides the magic number and the symbol you can add the selection by the comment or the type of operation)
- the writing of data to a file, for example, for further processing in Excel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8588
Period_Converter_MN
An indicator that allows to see the "larger" periods (for example, half-yearly or yearly).PROphet
A practical EA for the intraday trading from 10:00 till 19:00. It works well on 5M EURUSD. The expected payoff is 40..60 pips per week on the forward testing.
Customized Buy Sell
Buy Sell Customized With RefreshRates and Lots ManagerTwo Indicators m-Fibonacci and m-Candles
The indicators that can display several larger timeframes, japanese candlesticks and Fibo levels on a single chart.