Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Customized Buy Sell - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28993
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
CUstomized Script Buy And Sell ith refreshRate and Lots manager.. Good Luck
EUR/USD - fx2trade.blogspot.com
Indicator of Equity in the Form of Japanese Candlesticks
The indicator draws the charts of the euqity and balance basing on the minute history. In such a manner you get more authentic picture of maximum rises and drawdowns.Period_Converter_MN
An indicator that allows to see the "larger" periods (for example, half-yearly or yearly).
Two Indicators m-Fibonacci and m-Candles
The indicators that can display several larger timeframes, japanese candlesticks and Fibo levels on a single chart.ExpertClor_v01
It closes an order by the intersection of two MAs (5 and 7 on default). Read the full description...