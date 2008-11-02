The image above is my £100 start using rabbitm2.set

Below is the Report 22August to 1 Nov



Bars in test 70115

Ticks modelled 1107725

Modelling quality 24.96%

Mismatched charts errors 0

Initial deposit 100.00

Total net profit 452.19

Gross profit 1826.41

Gross loss -1374.22

Profit factor 1.33

Expected payoff 1.29

Absolute drawdown 44.55

Maximal drawdown 258.83 (42.97%)

Relative drawdown 68.44% (125.18)

Total trades 350

Short positions (won %) 163 (16.56%)

Long positions (won %) 187 (9.09%)

Profit trades (% of total) 44 (12.57%)

Loss trades (% of total) 306 (87.43%)

Largest

profit trade 135.02

loss trade -7.81

Average

profit trade 41.51

loss trade -4.49

Maximum

consecutive wins (profit in money) 3 (130.68)

consecutive losses (loss in money) 30 (-19.69)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count of wins) 160.54 (2)

consecutive loss (count of losses) -148.90 (20)

Average

consecutive wins 1

consecutive losses 7

Here is the comp entry for next year... from 1st Oct 2008 - 1Nov 2008



Bars in test 33008

Ticks modelled 679997

Modelling quality 25.00%

Mismatched charts errors 0

Initial deposit 10000.00

Total net profit 51552.40

Gross profit 208341.67

Gross loss -156789.26

Profit factor 1.33

Expected payoff 405.92

Absolute drawdown 1268.81

Maximal drawdown 54895.03 (47.71%)

Relative drawdown 70.64% (28514.15)

Total trades 127

Short positions (won %) 75 (21.33%)

Long positions (won %) 52 (9.62%)

Profit trades (% of total) 21 (16.54%)

Loss trades (% of total) 106 (83.46%)

Largest

profit trade 36005.20

loss trade -2079.87

Average

profit trade 9921.03

loss trade -1479.14

Maximum

consecutive wins (profit in money) 3 (15359.49)

consecutive losses (loss in money) 26 (-51401.09)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count of wins) 53598.06 (2)

consecutive loss (count of losses) -51401.09 (26)

Average

consecutive wins 1

consecutive losses 7





I would be very grateful for feedback.

