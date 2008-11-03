Join our fan page
Rabbit3 £100 start Zero to Hero Updated - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 13919
-
- Updated:
EUR USD 1 MINUTE RABBIT3
Please give feedback if you perform live testing
Below is the Report 22August to 1 Nov
Bars in test 70115
Ticks modelled 1107725
Modelling quality 24.96%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 100.00
Total net profit 452.19
Gross profit 1826.41
Gross loss -1374.22
Profit factor 1.33
Expected payoff 1.29
Absolute drawdown 44.55
Maximal drawdown 258.83 (42.97%)
Relative drawdown 68.44% (125.18)
Total trades 350
Short positions (won %) 163 (16.56%)
Long positions (won %) 187 (9.09%)
Profit trades (% of total) 44 (12.57%)
Loss trades (% of total) 306 (87.43%)
Largest
profit trade 135.02
loss trade -7.81
Average
profit trade 41.51
loss trade -4.49
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money) 3 (130.68)
consecutive losses (loss in money) 30 (-19.69)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins) 160.54 (2)
consecutive loss (count of losses) -148.90 (20)
Average
consecutive wins 1
consecutive losses 7
Using a combination of MA for the trend and Williams %R wth Commodoties Channel Inex to trigger, and a Dochian band to exit the RabbitM2 is designed to get from zero to hero. I would welcome anyone willing to perform live testing and give me feedback.
