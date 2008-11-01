Watch how to download trading robots for free
Trade Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator of Fibo levels and arcs drawing.
Input Parameters:
extern int nLeft=50; extern int nRight=50; extern int filter=10;
Trade Channel
