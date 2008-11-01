CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trade Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
31572
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
tradechannel.mq4 (12.17 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator of Fibo levels and arcs drawing.

Input Parameters:

extern int nLeft=50;
extern int nRight=50;
extern int filter=10;

Trade Channel

ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R

ZigZag with rays (on a break through)

ZerolagStochs ZerolagStochs

An analogue of the intersection of two stochastics.

Y(Efekt) Y(Efekt)

The indicator shows the probabilistic reverses.

Get of the ground - £100 start RabbitM2 Get of the ground - £100 start RabbitM2

Using a combination of MA for the trend and Williams %R wth Commodoties Channel Inex to trigger, and a Dochian band to exit the RabbitM2 is designed to get from zero to hero. I would welcome anyone willing to perform live testing and give me feedback.