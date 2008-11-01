CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Y(Efekt) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
30733
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
yefekt.mq4 (3.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows the probabilistic reverses.

As its developers affirm if the 0.5 level is reached the price strains after the opposite direction.


yefekt

Trade Channel Trade Channel

The indicator of Fibo levels and arcs drawing.

ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R

ZigZag with rays (on a break through)

Get of the ground - £100 start RabbitM2 Get of the ground - £100 start RabbitM2

Using a combination of MA for the trend and Williams %R wth Commodoties Channel Inex to trigger, and a Dochian band to exit the RabbitM2 is designed to get from zero to hero. I would welcome anyone willing to perform live testing and give me feedback.

i-CAi i-CAi

The indicator shows the break through line.