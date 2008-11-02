CodeBaseSections
i-CAi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
i-CAi.mq4 (2.63 KB)
The indicator shows the break through line.

Input parameters:

extern int MA.Period=35;
extern int MA.method=MODE_SMA;
extern int MA.applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;

i-CAi

