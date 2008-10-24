Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22559
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Some time ago I published 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" EA. Thanks to funyoo and his optimalisation report I was ispired to improve this EA and this is his second version.
Now we can call it 20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend". I found TP/SL ration 20/80 even better than 10/50 from 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend".
With updated Martingale coefficients adapted to new condition we get even prettier profit curve.
Strategy tester results for 01.01.2008 - 23.10.2008:
Strategy tester results for 01.01.2004 - 23.10.2008:
BearNaked Pattern1
It's a pattern tha I use in my tradings. It's based in CCI/MA and Bollinger.Turtle Channel Method (Donchain).
One of the varieties of the price channel.
Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1
Indicator Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1NewTrend_v1
Indicator NewTrend_v1.