CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" - expert for MetaTrader 4

slacktrader | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
22559
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Some time ago I published 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" EA. Thanks to funyoo and his optimalisation report I was ispired to improve this EA and this is his second version.
Now we can call it 20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend". I found TP/SL ration 20/80 even better than 10/50 from 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend".
With updated Martingale coefficients adapted to new condition we get even prettier profit curve.

Strategy tester results for 01.01.2008 - 23.10.2008:



01.01.2008 - 23.10.2008


Strategy tester results for 01.01.2004 - 23.10.2008:



01.01.2004 - 23.10.2008


BearNaked Pattern1 BearNaked Pattern1

It's a pattern tha I use in my tradings. It's based in CCI/MA and Bollinger.

Turtle Channel Method (Donchain). Turtle Channel Method (Donchain).

One of the varieties of the price channel.

Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1 Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1

Indicator Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1

NewTrend_v1 NewTrend_v1

Indicator NewTrend_v1.