CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
21954
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1

Input Parameters:

extern int  GMTshift=0;
extern color LColor=Magenta;
extern int fontsize=12;
extern int LabelShift=40;

Pivot Mid Support Historical_v1

20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" 20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend"

Improved version of 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" EA

BearNaked Pattern1 BearNaked Pattern1

It's a pattern tha I use in my tradings. It's based in CCI/MA and Bollinger.

NewTrend_v1 NewTrend_v1

Indicator NewTrend_v1.

Trend ManagerNT Trend ManagerNT

Indicator TrendManagerNT.