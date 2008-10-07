Is it possible to take just 10 pips a day? Very old question. Very interesting for me, as a beginer. As I have seen, it is so difficult to take even 10 pips profit in live trading.



I tried to make little investigation to get my 10 pips a day. I ended with a once a day trading system, that just put one position a day, at the begining of the day. First in the trend sense, then opposite, then with stop orders with particular SL and TP and so on...

I finished with EA which makes one position a day against a "trend" at certain hour. What is a "trend" for me in this EA? Just price difference within last N-hours. After simple optimalization I finished with interesting curve, as it usually happens.

It showed me 6/1 winning trades and 26/2 max consecutive wins/loss. Because of this I used some kind of Martingale to make an intelligent MM and et the end curve was even prettier :-)

This EA is profitable within last 7 years, if MAXIMUM risk MM is used, not a fix lot, but optimised just for last 2 years, so older results are not so pretty.

Main characteristics:



Currency: EURUSD

Timeframe: chosen by EA automatically (you can setup whatever)

Open position at: 07:00 CET

Max. age of openned position: 75600sec = 21 hour

Amount of hours to check price difference to see a "trend": 30 hour





Graph for 2008



Report for 2008



Graph for 2003 - 2008



Report for 2003 - 2008

You can change/optimise these variable to see different results:

FIXLOT if 0, uses maximumrisk variable to count lots, else uses only this while trading

MINLOTS minimum lot

MAXLOTS maximum lot

MAXIMUMRISK maximum risk, if FIXLOT = 0 ... maybe better to use FIXLOT = 0 and MAXIMUMRISK = 0.05 (0.02)

SLIPPAGE max slippage alowed



TRADINGHOUR time when position should be oppened

HOURSTOCHECKTREND amount of hours to check price difference to see a "trend"

ORDERMAXAGE max age of position - closes older positions



Martingale element used in EA - after loss positions, next order lot is multiplied

FIRSTMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -1 was loss

SECONDMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -2 was loss

THIRDMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -3 was loss

FOURTHMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -4 was loss

FIFTHMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -5 was loss



STOPLOSS

TRAILINGSTOP

TAKEPROFIT

Maybe a question for experienced traders at the end:

What coul be a logical reason to trade like this. Is it only a overoptimised past without any future success chance or has this kind of trading any logical base?

