10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" - expert for MetaTrader 4
Is it possible to take just 10 pips a day? Very old question. Very interesting for me, as a beginer. As I have seen, it is so difficult to take even 10 pips profit in live trading.
I tried to make little investigation to get my 10 pips a day. I ended with a once a day trading system, that just put one position a day, at the begining of the day. First in the trend sense, then opposite, then with stop orders with particular SL and TP and so on...
I finished with EA which makes one position a day against a "trend" at certain hour. What is a "trend" for me in this EA? Just price difference within last N-hours. After simple optimalization I finished with interesting curve, as it usually happens.
It showed me 6/1 winning trades and 26/2 max consecutive wins/loss. Because of this I used some kind of Martingale to make an intelligent MM and et the end curve was even prettier :-)
This EA is profitable within last 7 years, if MAXIMUM risk MM is used, not a fix lot, but optimised just for last 2 years, so older results are not so pretty.
Main characteristics:
Currency: EURUSD
Timeframe: chosen by EA automatically (you can setup whatever)
Open position at: 07:00 CET
Max. age of openned position: 75600sec = 21 hour
Amount of hours to check price difference to see a "trend": 30 hour
You can change/optimise these variable to see different results:
FIXLOT if 0, uses maximumrisk variable to count lots, else uses only this while trading
MINLOTS minimum lot
MAXLOTS maximum lot
MAXIMUMRISK maximum risk, if FIXLOT = 0 ... maybe better to use FIXLOT = 0 and MAXIMUMRISK = 0.05 (0.02)
SLIPPAGE max slippage alowed
TRADINGHOUR time when position should be oppened
HOURSTOCHECKTREND amount of hours to check price difference to see a "trend"
ORDERMAXAGE max age of position - closes older positions
Martingale element used in EA - after loss positions, next order lot is multiplied
FIRSTMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -1 was loss
SECONDMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -2 was loss
THIRDMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -3 was loss
FOURTHMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -4 was loss
FIFTHMULTIPLICATOR multiply lots when position -5 was loss
STOPLOSS
TRAILINGSTOP
TAKEPROFIT
What coul be a logical reason to trade like this. Is it only a overoptimised past without any future success chance or has this kind of trading any logical base?
