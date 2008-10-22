CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Indicator that Divides Н1 Period into М1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Views:
18370
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Time_H1.mq4 (2.14 KB) view
An indicator that divides the M1 period into H1.

The indicator divides the M1 price chart by the vertical lines every hour.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8495

