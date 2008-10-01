

Picture

The parameters are the same with the Bollinger Bands plus I added smoothing.

BandsPeriod - Period

BandsShift - Shift

BandsDeviations - Deviation from the main line

Slow - Smoothing

The indicator was developed on the basis of the book J. Bollinger. "Bollinger on Bollinger Bands"

The indicator shows the difference between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands.