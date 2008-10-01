Join our fan page
i-BandsWidth.mq4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The parameters are the same with the Bollinger Bands plus I added smoothing.
BandsPeriod - Period
BandsShift - Shift
BandsDeviations - Deviation from the main line
Slow - Smoothing
The indicator was developed on the basis of the book J. Bollinger. "Bollinger on Bollinger Bands"
The indicator shows the difference between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8451
