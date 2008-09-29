Watch how to download trading robots for free
V-TBv6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 21653
-
Indicator V-TBv6. It draws buy and sell arrows.
Input Parameters:
extern double WickRatio =0.5; extern double WickPercent =50; extern int JuicePeriod =7; extern int JuiceLevelForAlert=5; //---- extern bool Notify=false; extern bool UseNew=true;
V-TBv6
