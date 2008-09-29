CodeBaseSections
V-TBv6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

V-TBv6.mq4
Indicator V-TBv6. It draws buy and sell arrows.

Input Parameters:

extern double  WickRatio     =0.5;
extern double  WickPercent   =50;
extern int     JuicePeriod   =7;
extern int JuiceLevelForAlert=5;
//----
extern bool Notify=false;
extern bool UseNew=true;

V-TBv6

