

Picture

The parameters are the same with the Bollinger Bands plus I added smoothing.

BandsPeriod - Period

BandsShift - Shift

BandsDeviations - Deviation from the main line

Slow - Smoothing

The indicator was developed on the basis of the book J. Bollinger. "Bollinger on Bollinger Bands"

The interpretation is simple. The line of the indicator shows the position of the price in relation to the Bollinger Bands. The outing of the indicator line out of 0 or 1 means the outing out of the lower and the upper bands respectively.