Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZigZag with Its Own "Channel" - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26412
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The drawing of the channel's borders was added to the standard ZigZag by MetaQuotes.
I.e. all the upper and the lower peaks are joined by lines.
The parameters are the same:
(Depth is the minimum number of bars the second maximum (minimum) less (greater) than the previous by Deviation pips won't appear on, i.e. the ZigZag can always diverge but it can converge more than by Deviation (or completely converge) only after Depth of bars. Backstep is the minimum number of bars between maximums (minimums).)
This indicator can help you to detect visually some price models.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8442
On Bollinger Bands groundsi-BandsPrice.mq4
On Bollinger Bands grounds
Because of the "supposedly" 24k of errors within the journal, this script did not make it into the championship. Maybe next year Folks : ) So far, There are no errors to be found. "The Grid" (A Massive Hedger)is Coming Soon...Indicator iCCI_M1+H1+D1
It draws three lines of different periods in one subwindow.