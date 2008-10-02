CodeBaseSections
Experts

The MasterMind 3 (Championship Edition) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Views:
50998
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Tester Report
TheMasterMind3(Champion Edition)
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 218)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2008.10.01 00:00 - 2008.10.01 13:10 (2008.10.01 - 2008.12.31)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind2"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
Bars in test 1159 Ticks modelled 10977 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 5262.00 Gross profit 6012.00 Gross loss -750.00
Profit factor 8.02 Expected payoff 350.80
Absolute drawdown 627.00 Maximal drawdown 4876.00 (25.77%) Relative drawdown 25.77% (4876.00)
Total trades 15 Short positions (won %) 9 (66.67%) Long positions (won %) 6 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total) 12 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total) 3 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade 817.00 loss trade -330.00
Average profit trade 501.00 loss trade -250.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 12 (6012.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 3 (-750.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 6012.00 (12) consecutive loss (count of losses) -750.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins 12 consecutive losses 3


The MasterMind3(Champion Edition)

# Time Type Order Size Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2008.10.01 01:37 sell 1 1.30 1.4127 1.6127 0.0000
2 2008.10.01 01:38 sell 2 1.10 1.4127 1.6127 0.0000
3 2008.10.01 01:39 sell 3 0.90 1.4127 1.6127 0.0000
4 2008.10.01 03:49 close 1 1.30 1.4094 1.6127 0.0000 429.00 10429.00
5 2008.10.01 03:50 close 2 1.10 1.4092 1.6127 0.0000 385.00 10814.00
6 2008.10.01 04:10 close 3 0.90 1.4092 1.6127 0.0000 315.00 11129.00
7 2008.10.01 04:11 buy 4 1.50 1.4091 1.2091 0.0000
8 2008.10.01 04:12 buy 5 1.20 1.4091 1.2091 0.0000
9 2008.10.01 04:12 buy 6 1.00 1.4089 1.2089 0.0000
10 2008.10.01 05:25 close 4 1.50 1.4128 1.2091 0.0000 555.00 11684.00
11 2008.10.01 05:25 close 5 1.20 1.4128 1.2091 0.0000 444.00 12128.00
12 2008.10.01 05:26 close 6 1.00 1.4128 1.2089 0.0000 390.00 12518.00
13 2008.10.01 05:26 sell 7 1.70 1.4129 1.6129 0.0000
14 2008.10.01 05:47 sell 8 1.40 1.4129 1.6129 0.0000
15 2008.10.01 05:48 sell 9 1.10 1.4129 1.6129 0.0000
16 2008.10.01 07:07 close 7 1.70 1.4094 1.6129 0.0000 595.00 13113.00
17 2008.10.01 07:08 close 8 1.40 1.4094 1.6129 0.0000 490.00 13603.00
18 2008.10.01 07:08 close 9 1.10 1.4092 1.6129 0.0000 407.00 14010.00
19 2008.10.01 07:08 buy 10 1.90 1.4092 1.2092 0.0000
20 2008.10.01 07:09 buy 11 1.50 1.4092 1.2092 0.0000
21 2008.10.01 07:09 buy 12 1.20 1.4092 1.2092 0.0000
22 2008.10.01 08:28 close 10 1.90 1.4135 1.2092 0.0000 817.00 14827.00
23 2008.10.01 08:28 close 11 1.50 1.4135 1.2092 0.0000 645.00 15472.00
24 2008.10.01 08:28 close 12 1.20 1.4137 1.2092 0.0000 540.00 16012.00
25 2008.10.01 08:28 sell 13 2.20 1.4138 1.6138 0.0000
26 2008.10.01 08:28 sell 14 1.70 1.4139 1.6139 0.0000
27 2008.10.01 08:28 sell 15 1.40 1.4140 1.6140 0.0000
28 2008.10.01 13:13 close at stop 15 1.40 1.4153 1.6140 0.0000 -182.00 15830.00
29 2008.10.01 13:13 close at stop 14 1.70 1.4153 1.6139 0.0000 -238.00 15592.00
30 2008.10.01 13:13 close at stop 13 2.20 1.4153 1.6138 0.0000 -330.00 15262.00
