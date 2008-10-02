Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The MasterMind 3 (Championship Edition) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 50998
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Tester Report
TheMasterMind3(Champion Edition)
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 218)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2008.10.01 00:00 - 2008.10.01 13:10 (2008.10.01 - 2008.12.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind2"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
|Bars in test
|1159
|Ticks modelled
|10977
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|5262.00
|Gross profit
|6012.00
|Gross loss
|-750.00
|Profit factor
|8.02
|Expected payoff
|350.80
|Absolute drawdown
|627.00
|Maximal drawdown
|4876.00 (25.77%)
|Relative drawdown
|25.77% (4876.00)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|12 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|817.00
|loss trade
|-330.00
|Average
|profit trade
|501.00
|loss trade
|-250.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (6012.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-750.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6012.00 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-750.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|12
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.10.01 01:37
|sell
|1
|1.30
|1.4127
|1.6127
|0.0000
|2
|2008.10.01 01:38
|sell
|2
|1.10
|1.4127
|1.6127
|0.0000
|3
|2008.10.01 01:39
|sell
|3
|0.90
|1.4127
|1.6127
|0.0000
|4
|2008.10.01 03:49
|close
|1
|1.30
|1.4094
|1.6127
|0.0000
|429.00
|10429.00
|5
|2008.10.01 03:50
|close
|2
|1.10
|1.4092
|1.6127
|0.0000
|385.00
|10814.00
|6
|2008.10.01 04:10
|close
|3
|0.90
|1.4092
|1.6127
|0.0000
|315.00
|11129.00
|7
|2008.10.01 04:11
|buy
|4
|1.50
|1.4091
|1.2091
|0.0000
|8
|2008.10.01 04:12
|buy
|5
|1.20
|1.4091
|1.2091
|0.0000
|9
|2008.10.01 04:12
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.4089
|1.2089
|0.0000
|10
|2008.10.01 05:25
|close
|4
|1.50
|1.4128
|1.2091
|0.0000
|555.00
|11684.00
|11
|2008.10.01 05:25
|close
|5
|1.20
|1.4128
|1.2091
|0.0000
|444.00
|12128.00
|12
|2008.10.01 05:26
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.4128
|1.2089
|0.0000
|390.00
|12518.00
|13
|2008.10.01 05:26
|sell
|7
|1.70
|1.4129
|1.6129
|0.0000
|14
|2008.10.01 05:47
|sell
|8
|1.40
|1.4129
|1.6129
|0.0000
|15
|2008.10.01 05:48
|sell
|9
|1.10
|1.4129
|1.6129
|0.0000
|16
|2008.10.01 07:07
|close
|7
|1.70
|1.4094
|1.6129
|0.0000
|595.00
|13113.00
|17
|2008.10.01 07:08
|close
|8
|1.40
|1.4094
|1.6129
|0.0000
|490.00
|13603.00
|18
|2008.10.01 07:08
|close
|9
|1.10
|1.4092
|1.6129
|0.0000
|407.00
|14010.00
|19
|2008.10.01 07:08
|buy
|10
|1.90
|1.4092
|1.2092
|0.0000
|20
|2008.10.01 07:09
|buy
|11
|1.50
|1.4092
|1.2092
|0.0000
|21
|2008.10.01 07:09
|buy
|12
|1.20
|1.4092
|1.2092
|0.0000
|22
|2008.10.01 08:28
|close
|10
|1.90
|1.4135
|1.2092
|0.0000
|817.00
|14827.00
|23
|2008.10.01 08:28
|close
|11
|1.50
|1.4135
|1.2092
|0.0000
|645.00
|15472.00
|24
|2008.10.01 08:28
|close
|12
|1.20
|1.4137
|1.2092
|0.0000
|540.00
|16012.00
|25
|2008.10.01 08:28
|sell
|13
|2.20
|1.4138
|1.6138
|0.0000
|26
|2008.10.01 08:28
|sell
|14
|1.70
|1.4139
|1.6139
|0.0000
|27
|2008.10.01 08:28
|sell
|15
|1.40
|1.4140
|1.6140
|0.0000
|28
|2008.10.01 13:13
|close at stop
|15
|1.40
|1.4153
|1.6140
|0.0000
|-182.00
|15830.00
|29
|2008.10.01 13:13
|close at stop
|14
|1.70
|1.4153
|1.6139
|0.0000
|-238.00
|15592.00
|30
|2008.10.01 13:13
|close at stop
|13
|2.20
|1.4153
|1.6138
|0.0000
|-330.00
|15262.00
ZigZag with Its Own "Channel"
The drawing of the channel's borders was added to the standard ZigZag by MetaQuotes.i-BandsWidth.mq4
On Bollinger Bands grounds
Indicator iCCI_M1+H1+D1
It draws three lines of different periods in one subwindow.SupportResistTrade
Trading by a break through of the support/resistance levels.