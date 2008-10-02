Join our fan page
Indicator iCCI_M1+H1+D1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 16710
The indicator is implemented on the basis of the standard CCI indicator. It draws three lines of different periods in one subwindow.:
Red Line - period М1,
Green Line - period Н1,
Blue Line - period D1.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8455
