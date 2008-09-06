CodeBaseSections
Beginner Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Indicator BeginnerAlert. The code contains a highly detailed description.

extern bool SoundON=true;
extern int     AllBars=0;//How many bars to count for. 0 - for all.
extern int     Otstup=30;//Indentation.
extern double  Per=9;//Period.


Beginner Alert

