Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Beginner Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 46140
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator BeginnerAlert. The code contains a highly detailed description.
extern bool SoundON=true; extern int AllBars=0;//How many bars to count for. 0 - for all. extern int Otstup=30;//Indentation. extern double Per=9;//Period.
Beginner Alert