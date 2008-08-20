CodeBaseSections
Silver-channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator represents 8 lines that divide the price range into the different channels (regions). Usually, it is placed on the Ichimoku, but can be used with the separate Kijun-Tenkan+.mq4 indicator.

A general description of the indicator and the description of the possibilities of its usage are given at the page: http://www.viac.ru/cd/159

P.S. It is a new version dated 13/06/2006 - the error of drawing the channel in the future was corrected (it had the error for a bar).




Kijun-Tenkan+ Kijun-Tenkan+

Draws separately Kijun and Tenkan lines with the drawing forward on a specified number of periods.

х1 х1

A simple indicatorless system based on the adding of the position with a decreased lot until the reaching of the necessary profit level.

3LineBreak 3LineBreak

An indicator that colors the bars of the bullish trend with the blue color and the bars of the bearish trend with the red color.

Fractal_Level_Xrust Fractal_Level_Xrust

It was written at the request of one trader, it draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.