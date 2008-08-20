Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Silver-channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21075
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A general description of the indicator and the description of the possibilities of its usage are given at the page: http://www.viac.ru/cd/159
P.S. It is a new version dated 13/06/2006 - the error of drawing the channel in the future was corrected (it had the error for a bar).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8178
Draws separately Kijun and Tenkan lines with the drawing forward on a specified number of periods.х1
A simple indicatorless system based on the adding of the position with a decreased lot until the reaching of the necessary profit level.
An indicator that colors the bars of the bullish trend with the blue color and the bars of the bearish trend with the red color.Fractal_Level_Xrust
It was written at the request of one trader, it draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.