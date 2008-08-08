



Hi all,

the idea behin this multima is to show up to 3 MA from different timeframes in the one timeframe you use.

For example in the picure we are in TF M5 but see also the MA for M1 and M15.

MA_Periode is the value for the timeframe u want in Minutes, MA ist the Calculation Period for the ma......

.. u are in M15 and want to see the 30 MA from M5 then enter in MA_Period_x 15 and in MAx 30:-)

thank you for comments