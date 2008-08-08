CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MultiMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

r.v. | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
13554
(3)
multima.mq4 (2.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Hi all,

the idea behin this multima is to show up to 3 MA from different timeframes in the one timeframe you use.

For example in the picure we are in TF M5 but see also the MA for M1 and M15.

MA_Periode is the value for the timeframe u want in Minutes, MA ist the Calculation Period for the ma......

.. u are in M15 and want to see the 30 MA from M5 then enter in MA_Period_x 15 and in MAx 30:-)

thank you for comments

