MultiMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
13554
Hi all,
the idea behin this multima is to show up to 3 MA from different timeframes in the one timeframe you use.
For example in the picure we are in TF M5 but see also the MA for M1 and M15.
MA_Periode is the value for the timeframe u want in Minutes, MA ist the Calculation Period for the ma......
.. u are in M15 and want to see the 30 MA from M5 then enter in MA_Period_x 15 and in MAx 30:-)
thank you for comments
