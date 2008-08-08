CodeBaseSections
CCI_onMA_MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 4

An improved version of the CCI_onMA indicator.

Parameters:

CCI_Period =14;
CCI_Price =5;
CCI_multiplier=0.3;
//----
MaPeriod =14;
MaMetod =0;
MaPrice =5;
//----
ShowMa1Typical =true;
ShowMa1Close =true;
ShowCCIonClose =true;


CCI_onMA_MAs

Trade symbol: various Time frame: H4 Indicators used: EMA, SMA, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SARS

An indicator by the Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy

Xaos Patterns Explorer Xaos Patterns Explorer

Indicator Xaos Patterns Explorer.

MultiMA MultiMA

Shows - in this version - up to 3 MA from different timeframes. Maybe is usefulll for someone. Enter the period for the ma's in Minute of the desired timeframe, f.e ma2_periode=15 shows you the ma for the timeframe M15. Enter in ma2 the Calculte Perio