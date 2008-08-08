Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI_onMA_MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20500
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An improved version of the CCI_onMA indicator.
Parameters:
CCI_Period =14; CCI_Price =5; CCI_multiplier=0.3; //---- MaPeriod =14; MaMetod =0; MaPrice =5; //---- ShowMa1Typical =true; ShowMa1Close =true; ShowCCIonClose =true;
CCI_onMA_MAs
Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
Trade symbol: various Time frame: H4 Indicators used: EMA, SMA, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SARSNatuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
An indicator by the Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
Xaos Patterns Explorer
Indicator Xaos Patterns Explorer.MultiMA
Shows - in this version - up to 3 MA from different timeframes. Maybe is usefulll for someone. Enter the period for the ma's in Minute of the desired timeframe, f.e ma2_periode=15 shows you the ma for the timeframe M15. Enter in ma2 the Calculte Perio