Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Xaos Patterns Explorer - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26166
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Xaos Patterns Explorer. It is a kind of "if you understand it, you'll become rich"!
Parameters:
extern int Separation=15; extern int AlarmOn=false; extern int SHOW_SIGNALS=true; extern double indicator_lev1 =1.0010; // I believe playing around with these constants extern double indicator_lev2= 0.999; // can make patterns appear more vivid as well as unvivid.
Xaos Patterns Explorer
CCI_onMA_MAs
An improved version of the CCI_onMA indicator.Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
Trade symbol: various Time frame: H4 Indicators used: EMA, SMA, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SARS
MultiMA
Shows - in this version - up to 3 MA from different timeframes. Maybe is usefulll for someone. Enter the period for the ma's in Minute of the desired timeframe, f.e ma2_periode=15 shows you the ma for the timeframe M15. Enter in ma2 the Calculte PerioWaddah Attar Super Support Resistance
It Shows you more than 160 type of Support and Resistance .