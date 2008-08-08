CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Xaos Patterns Explorer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
26166
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Xaos Patterns Explorer. It is a kind of "if you understand it, you'll become rich"!

Parameters:

extern int Separation=15;
extern int AlarmOn=false;
extern int SHOW_SIGNALS=true;
extern double indicator_lev1 =1.0010;  // I believe playing around with these constants 
extern double indicator_lev2= 0.999;   // can make patterns appear more vivid as well as unvivid.


Xaos Patterns Explorer

CCI_onMA_MAs CCI_onMA_MAs

An improved version of the CCI_onMA indicator.

Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy

Trade symbol: various Time frame: H4 Indicators used: EMA, SMA, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SARS

MultiMA MultiMA

Shows - in this version - up to 3 MA from different timeframes. Maybe is usefulll for someone. Enter the period for the ma's in Minute of the desired timeframe, f.e ma2_periode=15 shows you the ma for the timeframe M15. Enter in ma2 the Calculte Perio

Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance

It Shows you more than 160 type of Support and Resistance .