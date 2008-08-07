CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy - indicator for MetaTrader 4

19383
(9)
A program implementation of the midline and bollinger bands superimposed on the MACD. It is used in the strategy:

http://unfx.ru/strategies_to_trade/strategies_139.php


Maybe it will be useful for somebody.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8303

