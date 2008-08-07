Watch how to download trading robots for free
Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy - indicator for MetaTrader 4
A program implementation of the midline and bollinger bands superimposed on the MACD. It is used in the strategy:
http://unfx.ru/strategies_to_trade/strategies_139.php
Maybe it will be useful for somebody.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8303
Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
Trade symbol: various Time frame: H4 Indicators used: EMA, SMA, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SARSCCI_onMA_MAs
