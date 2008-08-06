CodeBaseSections
4TF Has Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator 4TF Has Bar.

Parameters:

extern int MaMetod =2;
extern int MaPeriod=6;
extern int MaMetod2 =3;
extern int MaPeriod2=2;
extern int BarWidth=0;
extern color BarColorUp=Lime;
extern color BarColorDown=Red;
extern color TextColor=White;
extern int MaxBars=500;


4TF Has Bar

