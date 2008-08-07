Watch how to download trading robots for free
Magnified Market Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator shows price on a chart. It is simple to write.
Parameters:
note1="Change font colors automatically? True = Yes"; Bid_Ask_Colors=True; note2="Default Font Color"; FontColor=Black; note3="Font Size"; FontSize=24; note4="Font Type"; FontType="Comic Sans MS"; note5="Display the price in what corner?"; note6="Upper left=0; Upper right=1"; note7="Lower left=2; Lower right=3"; WhatCorner=2;
4TF Has Bar
Indicator 4TF Has Bar.Xaos Explore Perky_Mod
An advanced XaosExplorer indicator.
Natuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
An indicator by the Natuseko Protrader 4H StrategyNatuseko Protrader 4H Strategy
Trade symbol: various Time frame: H4 Indicators used: EMA, SMA, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SARS