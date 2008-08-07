CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Magnified Market Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
47760
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
The indicator shows price on a chart. It is simple to write.

Parameters:

note1="Change font colors automatically? True = Yes";
Bid_Ask_Colors=True;
note2="Default Font Color";
FontColor=Black;
note3="Font Size";
FontSize=24;
note4="Font Type";
FontType="Comic Sans MS";
note5="Display the price in what corner?";
note6="Upper left=0; Upper right=1";
note7="Lower left=2; Lower right=3";
WhatCorner=2;


