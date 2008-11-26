请观看如何免费下载自动交易
指标4TF Has Bar.
参量:
extern int MaMetod =2; extern int MaPeriod=6; extern int MaMetod2 =3; extern int MaPeriod2=2; extern int BarWidth=0; extern color BarColorUp=Lime; extern color BarColorDown=Red; extern color TextColor=White; extern int MaxBars=500;
4TF Has Bar
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8287
