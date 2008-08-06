CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Xaos Explore Perky_Mod - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
11201
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
An Advanced XaosExplorer indicator.

Parameters:

extern int Separation=15;
extern int AlarmOn=false;
extern int SHOW_SIGNALS=true;
extern double indicator_lev1 =1.0010;  // I believe playing around with these constants 
extern double indicator_lev2= 0.999;   // can make patterns appear more vivid as well as unvivid.


Xaos Explore Perky_Mod

