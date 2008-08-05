CodeBaseSections
CCI_onMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator CCI_onMA.

Parameters:

CCI_Period =14;
CCI_Price =5;
CCI_multiplier=0.3;
//----
MaPeriod =14;
MaMetod =0;
MaPrice =5;
//----
note_Price="0C 1O 2H 3L4Md 5Tp 6WghC: Md(HL/2)4,Tp(HLC/3)5,Wgh(HLCC/4)6";
CCI_onMA

BS_MarketPrice BS_MarketPrice

Indicator BS_MarketPrice.

DT-Pirsonq4 DT-Pirsonq4

Indicator DT-Pirsonq4.

ZigAndZag_V2 ZigAndZag_V2

A regular release of an EA by the ZigAndZag indicator.

Xaos Explore Perky_Mod Xaos Explore Perky_Mod

An advanced XaosExplorer indicator.