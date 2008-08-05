Watch how to download trading robots for free
CCI_onMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Indicator CCI_onMA.
Parameters:
CCI_Period =14; CCI_Price =5; CCI_multiplier=0.3; //---- MaPeriod =14; MaMetod =0; MaPrice =5; //---- note_Price="0C 1O 2H 3L4Md 5Tp 6WghC: Md(HL/2)4,Tp(HLC/3)5,Wgh(HLCC/4)6"; MA_Method_="SMA0 EMA1 SMMA2 LWMA3";CCI_Period =14; CCI_Price =5; CCI_multiplier=0.3; //---- MaPeriod =14; MaMetod =0; MaPrice =5; //---- note_Price="0C 1O 2H 3L4Md 5Tp 6WghC: Md(HL/2)4,Tp(HLC/3)5,Wgh(HLCC/4)6"; MA_Method_="SMA0 EMA1 SMMA2 LWMA3";
CCI_onMA
