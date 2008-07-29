CodeBaseSections
MacdPatternTraderAll - a profitable EA. - expert for MetaTrader 4

An implementation of all patterns of trade strategy by MACD in one EA. It's a full-fledged code, plus some errors were corrected.


The original of the trade strategy is available here.

The EA was written to check the efficiency of the trade strategy described by the author.


The results of the EA's working:

Working period: 2007.01.01-2008.07.21 Initial deposit: $500 Gross profit: $4318 Amount of trades: 369

The testing should be performed from year 2007, because the parameters were optimized on the period from 2007.01.01 to 2008.01.01.

The detailed results of the strategy investigation and the description of the parameters are available here.

Good results were obtained at forward testing and when working with smaller timeframes.

!!! Note that different brokers have different quoting mechanisms, so the results of working with our parameters may vary.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8274

