Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FiboPiv_Daily_DK - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20008
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator FiboPiv_Daily_DK.
Above Pivot = BUY AREA
Below Pivot= SELL AREA
FiboPiv_Daily_DK
ZZ_Ensign_Fibo
A ZigZag alike the one used in Ensign with little differences (v1). With displaying of statical and dynamical fibs and Andrews' pitchfork.Corelation
The indicator is intended for searching the correlations between different symbols. It allows to overlay one chart with another to visually detect how do different symbols correlate between each other.
MACD with crossing
Indicator MACD with crossing.MacdPatternTraderAll - a profitable EA.
An implementation of all patterns FOREX MACD 4H strategy in one EA.