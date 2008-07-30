CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VQ bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
25029
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
VQ_bars.mq4 (3.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator VQ bars.

Parameters:

Length=5;
Method=3;
Smoothing=1;
Filter=5;
Steady =false;


VQ bars

Fuzzy logic Fuzzy logic

An expert advisor that makes a decision on the basis of the indistinc logic (so-called Fuzzy logic). The A. Nedosekin's (http://sedok.narod.ru/scoring_USA.html) materials were used during the development of the classificator and the resultant for ranks.

MacdPatternTraderAll - a profitable EA. MacdPatternTraderAll - a profitable EA.

An implementation of all patterns FOREX MACD 4H strategy in one EA.

One Side Gaussian indicators, corrected and supplemented One Side Gaussian indicators, corrected and supplemented

One Side Gaussian indicators, corrected and supplemented

FIBO_S FIBO_S

Indicator FIBO_S.