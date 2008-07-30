Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VQ bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25029
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator VQ bars.
Parameters:
Length=5;
Method=3;
Smoothing=1;
Filter=5;
Steady =false;
VQ bars
Fuzzy logic
An expert advisor that makes a decision on the basis of the indistinc logic (so-called Fuzzy logic). The A. Nedosekin's (http://sedok.narod.ru/scoring_USA.html) materials were used during the development of the classificator and the resultant for ranks.MacdPatternTraderAll - a profitable EA.
An implementation of all patterns FOREX MACD 4H strategy in one EA.
One Side Gaussian indicators, corrected and supplemented
One Side Gaussian indicators, corrected and supplementedFIBO_S
Indicator FIBO_S.