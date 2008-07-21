AutomaticallyAdjustToToday (true/false)

Determine whether to have the indicator

automatically adjust to todays prices.

TimeToAdjust (in 24 hour format 0-23)

If AutomaticallyAdjustToToday is set



to 'true' then you can determine at

what time the fib lines switch to using

todays prices instead of yesterday's.

Works only for whole hours.

DaysBackForHigh and DaysBackForLow

If AutomaticallyAdjustToToday is set

to 'false' then you can adjust the

amount of days back to take the high

and low readings from.